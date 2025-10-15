Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Britain faces an urgent need to brace for a minimum increase of 2°C in global temperatures above pre-industrial levels by 2050, according to its climate advisers. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) issued a stark warning on Wednesday, highlighting the country's lack of preparedness for increasingly severe weather events already being experienced.

This year, Britain recorded its hottest summer since data collection began, affecting health, agriculture, and infrastructure, with droughts declared in several regions. In a letter responding to a government request, the CCC emphasized the necessity to adapt to current weather conditions and upcoming climate challenges.

Scientists note that average global temperatures have already increased by 1.3-1.4°C above pre-industrial levels, exceeding many expectations. The CCC's Adaptation Committee chair, Julia King, emphasized the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C as still feasible, despite rising risks. The committee warns that up to a 4°C increase by century's end remains possible, necessitating strategic planning for sustainable urban development.