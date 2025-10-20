Left Menu

Diwali Celebrations Dampen Air Quality in Delhi

Diwali celebrations in Delhi triggered a decline in air quality, with 36 out of 38 monitoring stations in the 'red zone.' As of 10 pm on Monday, the city's AQI was 'very poor' at 344, with transport emissions contributing significantly. The air quality is expected to worsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrations of Diwali with fireworks across Delhi have led to a deterioration in air quality, leaving most monitoring stations marked in the 'red zone.' Thirty-six out of 38 stations recorded 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality levels, with an overall AQI of 344 reported late Monday night.

The SAMEER app, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board, indicated 'severe' air quality at four stations including Dwarka, Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur, and Anand Vihar. By Tuesday and Wednesday, air quality could worsen, with forecasts predicting a potential slide into more severe levels citywide.

Transport emissions were identified as contributing 15.6% to the pollution levels on Monday. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan, following a comprehensive review and meteorological forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

