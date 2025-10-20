Diwali Celebrations Dampen Air Quality in Delhi

Celebrations of Diwali with fireworks across Delhi have led to a deterioration in air quality, leaving most monitoring stations marked in the 'red zone.' Thirty-six out of 38 stations recorded 'very poor' to 'severe' air quality levels, with an overall AQI of 344 reported late Monday night.

The SAMEER app, developed by the Central Pollution Control Board, indicated 'severe' air quality at four stations including Dwarka, Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur, and Anand Vihar. By Tuesday and Wednesday, air quality could worsen, with forecasts predicting a potential slide into more severe levels citywide.

Transport emissions were identified as contributing 15.6% to the pollution levels on Monday. In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan, following a comprehensive review and meteorological forecasts.

