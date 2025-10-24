Left Menu

Potential H5 Bird Flu Outbreak on Heard Island Raises Concerns

Australia has reported symptoms indicative of the destructive H5 bird flu strain on sub-Antarctic Heard Island amidst unusual deaths of elephant seals. While not yet confirmed, sightings of the flu strain in wildlife on the island are unsurprising according to the Agriculture department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 24-10-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 03:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia announced on Friday that there are signs pointing to the presence of the destructive H5 bird flu strain on Heard Island, located in the Southern Ocean. This follows reports of unusual death patterns among elephant seals in the area.

According to the Agriculture department, while the detection of the virus is not yet confirmed, the symptoms observed are consistent with the H5 bird flu.

The department remarked that such signs in the region's wildlife are not unexpected given the circumstances, and further analysis is underway to confirm the presence of the virus.

