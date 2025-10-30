Unseasonal Downpours Bring Mercury Tumbling in Uttar Pradesh
Unprecedented rainfall in several districts of Uttar Pradesh led to a significant drop in average day temperatures, with Jhansi taking the lead at 47.8 mm. The weather department forecasts continued showers and temperature dips, with a potential cyclonic formation in the southeast Bay of Bengal posing future concerns.
In a surprising turn of weather events, districts across Uttar Pradesh experienced unexpected rainfall on Thursday, resulting in a substantial drop in day temperatures. Jhansi recorded the highest rainfall of 47.8 mm, closely followed by Orai with 40 mm and Hamirpur at 24 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Light to moderate showers were reported in Ayodhya, Kanpur, Sultanpur, Etawah, Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ballia, Bahraich, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur. In Lucknow, the rain gauge measured 22.9 mm, causing temperatures to sharply dip. The maximum temperature in Lucknow settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees below the normal range, while the minimum stood at 22.8 degrees Celsius.
The IMD noted that no major weather system is currently prevailing over the state, but advises cautious observation. A cyclonic circulation over the southern Andaman Sea may develop into a low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal, potentially impacting weather in southern Uttar Pradesh within the next 24 hours.
