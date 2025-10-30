Tragic Accident Claims Life of Pedestrian in Dehradun

A fatal accident occurred in Dehradun's Patel Nagar area, resulting in the death of a 67-year-old pedestrian.

The victim, identified as Swaraj Singh Chauhan, was struck and killed instantly by a bus as he attempted to cross the road near the ISBT post.

The offending vehicle, a Chandigarh Roadways bus, has been seized by police, and the driver has been detained for questioning as investigations continue.