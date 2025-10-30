Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Pedestrian in Dehradun

A 67-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a bus in Dehradun's Patel Nagar. The victim, Swaraj Singh Chauhan, died instantly. The bus, identified as part of Chandigarh Roadways, is seized by police, and the driver is detained for investigation.

Dehradun | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:14 IST
A fatal accident occurred in Dehradun's Patel Nagar area, resulting in the death of a 67-year-old pedestrian.

The victim, identified as Swaraj Singh Chauhan, was struck and killed instantly by a bus as he attempted to cross the road near the ISBT post.

The offending vehicle, a Chandigarh Roadways bus, has been seized by police, and the driver has been detained for questioning as investigations continue.

