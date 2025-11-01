Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Salimgarh Flyover: Young Life Lost

A 22-year-old man named Rudra Pratap died in a car accident on Delhi's Salimgarh flyover. His vehicle crashed into a stationary truck early Saturday morning. A police investigation is underway, with a case registered under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

In a tragic accident early Saturday morning, a 22-year-old man lost his life after his car rammed into a stationary truck on the Salimgarh flyover in central Delhi. The collision resulted in a fatal outcome for the driver, identified as Rudra Pratap from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The police received a PCR call regarding the incident at the IP Estate police station and promptly dispatched a team to the scene. The vehicles involved were a truck with a puncture and a car that crashed into it. Unfortunately, Pratap succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the LNJP Hospital.

A senior police officer revealed that preliminary investigations indicate the truck was stationary due to a puncture when the accident occurred. Authorities have registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with applicable provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation continues to determine the events leading up to the crash, with the truck driver currently under questioning.

