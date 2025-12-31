Tragic Holiday Trip: Fatal Collision on Bareilly-Nainital Highway
Two young friends from Bareilly tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle collision with a tractor-trolley on the Bareilly-Nainital highway. The incident, which occurred near the Mundia toll plaza, resulted in severe damage to the motorcycle, and authorities have seized the tractor-trolley involved.
In a tragic turn of events, two friends traveling to Nainital for New Year celebrations died in a road accident on the Bareilly-Nainital highway, according to officials.
The accident occurred on Wednesday near Mundia toll plaza when their motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley, leading to immediate fatalities.
Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Saif, 21, and Mahtab, 19, both from Bareilly. The investigating officer highlighted the significant damage to their motorcycle and confirmed the seizure of the tractor-trolley involved.
