Left Menu

Modern Pilgrimage: New Haj House in Navi Mumbai

Plans are underway to construct a new Haj House in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. This initiative by the Ministry of Minority Affairs aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience. Officials, including Chandra Shekhar Kumar, reviewed the site and discussed logistics. The project aligns with efforts to modernize Haj infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 21:06 IST
Modern Pilgrimage: New Haj House in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A new Haj House will soon rise in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, approximately 35 km from the newly established airport. This project represents a significant initiative by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to modernize the Haj infrastructure and enhance the facilities available to pilgrims.

Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, recently examined the site's layout and design plan. Accompanied by officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the Haj Committee of India, discussions also covered connectivity, logistics, and amenities.

Prior discussions in a review meeting chaired by Kumar in Mumbai included members of the CPWD. Preparations for Haj 2026 were on the agenda, alongside assessments of minority welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram and Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025