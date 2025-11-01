Modern Pilgrimage: New Haj House in Navi Mumbai
Plans are underway to construct a new Haj House in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. This initiative by the Ministry of Minority Affairs aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience. Officials, including Chandra Shekhar Kumar, reviewed the site and discussed logistics. The project aligns with efforts to modernize Haj infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
A new Haj House will soon rise in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, approximately 35 km from the newly established airport. This project represents a significant initiative by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to modernize the Haj infrastructure and enhance the facilities available to pilgrims.
Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, recently examined the site's layout and design plan. Accompanied by officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the Haj Committee of India, discussions also covered connectivity, logistics, and amenities.
Prior discussions in a review meeting chaired by Kumar in Mumbai included members of the CPWD. Preparations for Haj 2026 were on the agenda, alongside assessments of minority welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram and Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan.
