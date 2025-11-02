Tragedy Strikes: Landslides Claim Lives in Western Kenya

A landslide in western Kenya's Rift Valley has resulted in the tragic loss of 22 lives, according to a government spokesperson. The natural disaster struck following heavy rains on Saturday.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reported that 29 people remain missing, and 21 others are receiving treatment for injuries. In response, Kenyan authorities have dispatched military planes and disaster response specialists to the area for an intensive search and rescue operation.

Kenya has witnessed an increase in deadly landslides and flooding in recent years, with scientists attributing these events to climate change and its impact on extreme weather patterns. Last year's catastrophic mudslide in central Kenya claimed 61 lives, and similar incidents have occurred in neighboring Uganda.

