Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Landslides Claim Lives in Western Kenya

A tragic landslide in western Kenya's Rift Valley has claimed 22 lives, with 29 people missing and 21 injured. The government has mobilized military and disaster response teams for rescue efforts. This marks another instance of deadliness due to climate-induced extreme weather, causing widespread concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Landslides Claim Lives in Western Kenya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A landslide in western Kenya's Rift Valley has resulted in the tragic loss of 22 lives, according to a government spokesperson. The natural disaster struck following heavy rains on Saturday.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura reported that 29 people remain missing, and 21 others are receiving treatment for injuries. In response, Kenyan authorities have dispatched military planes and disaster response specialists to the area for an intensive search and rescue operation.

Kenya has witnessed an increase in deadly landslides and flooding in recent years, with scientists attributing these events to climate change and its impact on extreme weather patterns. Last year's catastrophic mudslide in central Kenya claimed 61 lives, and similar incidents have occurred in neighboring Uganda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025