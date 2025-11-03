Left Menu

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Accident in Telangana

A fatal bus accident in Telangana resulted in 19 deaths, primarily affecting passengers seated behind the driver. Survivors recounted harrowing escapes, and the accident devastated families, erasing generations. Authorities are investigating whether the tipper lorry involved was overloaded while assisting victims at the scene.

Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating bus accident in Telangana has resulted in the deaths of 19 passengers, primarily those seated behind the driver, as confirmed by one of the survivors. The tragic event unfolded on Monday, leaving families shattered and entire generations wiped out.

Survivors recounted the horrific night. Many were jolted awake by a loud thud, finding themselves buried in gravel. Courageous individuals, like one survivor seated three rows behind the conductor, managed to escape through broken windows, aiding in the rescue of others.

As the community mourns, the authorities are now investigating whether the tipper lorry involved exceeded its 35-ton capacity. Meanwhile, efforts continue to aid the bereaved families and investigate the factors leading to this calamity, showcasing the urgent need for improved road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

