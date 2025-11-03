Left Menu

Brain Waves: Cracking the Code of Focus and Distraction

MIT researchers discovered that circling waves in the brain's prefrontal cortex help regain focus following distraction. These waves, similar to herders, guide the cortex back on track, observed in monkey studies during visual tasks. The findings could illuminate recovery mechanisms in human attention spans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:09 IST
Brain Waves: Cracking the Code of Focus and Distraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have uncovered a crucial brain process involving circling waves of activity in the prefrontal cortex, pivotal for regaining attention after distractions. This discovery might pave the path to understanding how humans regain focus when their attention wavers.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience, the team conducted experiments on monkeys, demonstrating how these rotating waves synchronize neuron activity to help re-establish concentration. This 'full-circuit' catching mechanism ensures that the monkeys could resume tasks effectively after being sidetracked.

According to Professor Earl K. Miller, the waves function as herders that direct the brain back to its original task. The research emphasizes the prefrontal cortex's pivotal role in higher-order brain functions and could have broader implications for addressing attention-related challenges in humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025