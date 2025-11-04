Left Menu

Unprecedented Stellar Flare: Supermassive Black Hole's Record-Breaking Star Shred

A supermassive black hole, 11 billion light-years away, has emitted the most powerful flare observed, following the shredding of a star that strayed too close. The flare, 10 trillion times brighter than the sun, resulted from a massive star pulled into the black hole's gravitational grasp and continues its decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking astronomical observation, scientists have detected the most energetic flare ever recorded, originating from a supermassive black hole. This cosmic event occurred when a massive star was drawn into the gravitational embrace of this celestial entity, resulting in a spectacular emission of light.

Situated 11 billion light-years from Earth, the black hole at the center of a distant galaxy is approximately 300 million times the mass of the sun. The flare reached an unprecedented 10 trillion times the brightness of our sun. The star responsible for this phenomenon was estimated to be 30 to 200 times the mass of the sun.

This extraordinary event, commonly referred to as 'spaghettification,' unfolded as the star was stretched and shredded by gravitational forces. Observed through telescopes in California, Arizona, and Hawaii, the flare brightened significantly, peaking in June 2018, and is now gradually fading, with this cosmic dance expected to last 11 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

