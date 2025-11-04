Unprecedented Stellar Flare: Supermassive Black Hole's Record-Breaking Star Shred

In a groundbreaking astronomical observation, scientists have detected the most energetic flare ever recorded, originating from a supermassive black hole. This cosmic event occurred when a massive star was drawn into the gravitational embrace of this celestial entity, resulting in a spectacular emission of light.

Situated 11 billion light-years from Earth, the black hole at the center of a distant galaxy is approximately 300 million times the mass of the sun. The flare reached an unprecedented 10 trillion times the brightness of our sun. The star responsible for this phenomenon was estimated to be 30 to 200 times the mass of the sun.

This extraordinary event, commonly referred to as 'spaghettification,' unfolded as the star was stretched and shredded by gravitational forces. Observed through telescopes in California, Arizona, and Hawaii, the flare brightened significantly, peaking in June 2018, and is now gradually fading, with this cosmic dance expected to last 11 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)