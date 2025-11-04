Left Menu

Delhi Fights Pollution: A Breath of Fresh Air

Delhi issued over 7,500 challans for vehicular pollution, mechanically swept 2,300 kilometers of road, and improved its AQI. Despite challenges like Parali burning and increased vehicle registrations, consistent interventions have led to better air quality. Enforcement and infrastructure improvements continue under the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan.

Updated: 04-11-2025 19:48 IST
Delhi has taken significant strides in controlling pollution levels, issuing more than 7,500 challans for vehicular pollution within the last 24 hours and mechanically sweeping 2,300 kilometers of roads. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 291, marking an improvement compared to previous years.

Confronting challenges such as geographic constraints, nearby Parali burning, and vehicular growth, the government's efforts have led to a noticeable enhancement in air quality. Official data reveals inspections, construction waste management, and vehicular regulation as crucial components of these measures.

Authorities stress that ongoing enforcement, infrastructure development, and coordinated efforts by over 1,200 teams will continue to address pollution issues, emphasizing a comprehensive Winter Action Plan that targets both immediate and long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

