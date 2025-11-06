Left Menu

2025: A Year of Unprecedented Global Temperature and Climate Challenges

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) anticipates 2025 to be one of the hottest years on record, continuing an alarming trend. Despite global agreements to limit warming, the world saw record levels of greenhouse gases and extreme weather events impacting climates and economies worldwide.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has projected that 2025 will be among the hottest years recorded, amidst an ongoing streak of exceptionally high global temperatures. This revelation was made public during the release of the 'State of the Global Climate Update' at the United Nations climate change conference, COP30, in Belém, Brazil.

The report highlights that from January to August 2025, average near-surface temperatures were significantly higher than pre-industrial levels, underscoring the urgent need for global action to meet the Paris Agreement targets. The last three years, particularly 2024, marked by extreme climate activities, continue to challenge the commitments of major global economies.

A combination of reduced aerosols, El Niño effects, and greenhouse gas concentrations are contributing to these temperature records, alongside significant loss of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice. As climate-related events wreak havoc worldwide, leaders call for immediate response strategies to collectively address climate overshoots and embrace sustainable development to protect future generations.

