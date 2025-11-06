Tragic Incident: Iron Gate Claims Life of 75-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic accident occurred in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where a 75-year-old man lost his life when an iron gate unexpectedly fell on him. The incident took place at the collectorate compound, where Parsaram Dhannalal Jat was entering the premises when tragedy struck.

Emergency services were promptly alerted, and he was rushed to the hospital. According to Medical Officer Ayushi Jain, Jat was already deceased upon arrival. Despite attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other life-saving measures, the medical team could not bring him back. He had sustained a critical head injury.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Gupta indicated that further procedures will be initiated once the post-mortem report is available. The community awaits the outcome as they mourn the loss of a senior citizen in such unfortunate circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)