IAEA Launches Global E-Learning Course to Advance PET-CT Use in Cancer Care

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has unveiled a new e-learning course designed to help medical imaging specialists, oncologists, and health policymakers optimize the use of positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) in diagnosing and managing cancer. The course, which reflects the latest evidence and international consensus guidelines, aims to close the knowledge and accessibility gaps that continue to limit the use of advanced imaging technologies in many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

PET-CT: A Cornerstone of Modern Oncology

Positron emission tomography (PET), when combined with computed tomography (CT), has become one of the most powerful diagnostic tools in cancer medicine. By merging metabolic and anatomical imaging, PET-CT allows clinicians to visualize both the location and biological activity of tumors, significantly improving diagnostic accuracy, staging, and treatment monitoring.

“In oncology, positron emission tomography has become the standard of care for many cancers and tumours,” said Diana Paez, Head of Nuclear Medicine and Diagnostic Imaging at the IAEA. “When combined with computed tomography, it enables physicians to gain a more accurate understanding of disease location and activity. Yet despite its proven benefits, PET-CT remains largely inaccessible in many countries. It is essential that available imaging technologies are used appropriately and effectively, ensuring that patients everywhere can benefit from timely and accurate diagnosis.”

A Resource to Strengthen Global Cancer Management

The e-learning course is part of the IAEA’s ongoing mission to promote equitable access to nuclear medicine and imaging services. It is based on the publication “PET–CT for the Management of Cancer Patients: A Review of the Existing Evidence,” which compiles global research and expert recommendations to guide clinical decision-making.

The course offers comprehensive instruction on the role of PET-CT in every stage of cancer care, including:

Diagnosing and staging cancers

Evaluating treatment response

Detecting recurrence and metastasis

Conducting follow-up examinations

Planning radiotherapy and theranostic procedures

Through structured modules, learners are introduced to the diagnostic performance, clinical indications, and impact of PET-CT across 13 major cancer categories, including:

Central nervous system Head and neck Thoracic (lung and mediastinal) Breast Gastrointestinal Genitourinary Gynaecological Bone and soft tissue Cutaneous (skin) Haematological (blood) Endocrine Neuroendocrine Unknown primary tumors

Additionally, the course explores the role of PET-CT in theranostics—an emerging medical approach that integrates diagnosis and therapy using radiopharmaceuticals. It highlights practical applications in prostate cancer, pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, and neuroblastomas, among others.

Practical Guidance for Oncologists and Policymakers

Developed under the IAEA’s Human Health Programme, the e-learning platform provides practical, evidence-based insights for medical professionals and policymakers alike. It can be followed sequentially as a full training course or explored by specific cancer type, allowing users to tailor their learning according to their clinical focus or policy needs.

“By going through the course sequentially or focusing on a specific type of cancer, physicians can readily see where PET-CT adds value,” explained Amir Eskander, an IAEA radiologist and one of the officers responsible for the course. “It helps clinicians know when they should or should not use this technology at different steps of oncology patient care. The course complements the IAEA’s updated clinical guidelines and ensures PET-CT is used at the right time, for the right patient.”

Addressing Global Inequities in Cancer Diagnosis

While PET-CT has revolutionized cancer imaging in high-income countries, access remains severely limited across many developing regions due to high costs, inadequate infrastructure, and shortages of trained personnel. According to IAEA estimates, over 70 percent of cancer patients in LMICs lack access to accurate and timely diagnostic imaging.

By making this course freely available through the IAEA Human Health Campus, the agency hopes to build capacity and strengthen national health systems. The initiative also supports the IAEA’s Rays of Hope programme, which promotes equitable access to cancer diagnosis, radiotherapy, and nuclear medicine in underserved regions.

Promoting Quality, Safety, and Efficiency

Beyond clinical education, the course emphasizes the safe and efficient use of radiopharmaceuticals, radiation protection standards, and quality assurance protocols—all essential for maintaining patient safety and optimizing diagnostic accuracy. It encourages multidisciplinary collaboration between oncologists, radiologists, medical physicists, and technologists to enhance care coordination and ensure best practices in nuclear medicine.

Free Global Access and Continuing Education

Healthcare professionals worldwide can freely access the PET-CT course online via the IAEA Human Health Campus. The platform offers not only this module but also a broad portfolio of training resources in radiation oncology, radiology, dosimetry, and medical physics, supporting continuing professional development for healthcare workers in both high- and low-resource settings.

The IAEA’s ongoing investment in education underscores its commitment to strengthening global health equity through science and technology. By expanding knowledge on advanced diagnostic tools like PET-CT, the agency seeks to ensure that all countries—regardless of income level—can harness modern imaging to detect, monitor, and treat cancer more effectively.

Building a Future of Inclusive Cancer Care

As cancer incidence continues to rise globally, the demand for accurate and affordable diagnostic tools has never been greater. Through initiatives such as this new e-learning course, the IAEA is helping bridge the gap between technological innovation and healthcare access, empowering practitioners to make evidence-based decisions that save lives.

Ultimately, the course represents more than just an educational tool—it is part of a global effort to transform cancer care, ensuring that precision imaging and personalized treatment are within reach for patients everywhere.