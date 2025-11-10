Left Menu

Rajasthan's Chilling Night: Mercury Dips to New Lows

Rajasthan experienced a significant dip in night temperatures, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording the lowest at 6.8 degrees Celsius. Most areas saw temperatures two to five degrees below normal, with further drops expected. The cold spell was widespread across various districts, according to the IMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:44 IST
Rajasthan's Chilling Night: Mercury Dips to New Lows
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan witnessed notably lower night temperatures on Monday, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Fatehpur in Sikar district fell to a frigid 6.8 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest temperature of the night.

Other districts such as Nagaur, Dausa, Alwar, Dungarpur, and Churu also reported chilling minimums ranging between 6.9 and 9.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD indicated that most places saw a temperature drop, registering two to five degrees below the norm for this season.

Further reductions in minimum temperatures are on the horizon, with the IMD forecasting an additional one to two degrees decline. This cold wave was felt across numerous parts of Rajasthan, including Ajmer and Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

Daring Daylight Heist: Contractors Firm Robbed

 India
2
Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar 2030 MLA Candidacy

Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar 2030 MLA Candidacy

 India
3
Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: An Explosive Scenario

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: An Explosive Scenario

 Bangladesh
4
Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025