Rajasthan's Chilling Night: Mercury Dips to New Lows

Rajasthan witnessed notably lower night temperatures on Monday, as recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Fatehpur in Sikar district fell to a frigid 6.8 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest temperature of the night.

Other districts such as Nagaur, Dausa, Alwar, Dungarpur, and Churu also reported chilling minimums ranging between 6.9 and 9.6 degrees Celsius. The IMD indicated that most places saw a temperature drop, registering two to five degrees below the norm for this season.

Further reductions in minimum temperatures are on the horizon, with the IMD forecasting an additional one to two degrees decline. This cold wave was felt across numerous parts of Rajasthan, including Ajmer and Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)