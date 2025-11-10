Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

The Patna Metro, inaugurated last month, has emerged as both an attraction and a subject of criticism among residents and visitors alike. Despite offering only a brief operational stretch of 3.45 km, passengers have been avidly taking rides, fueled by excitement and curiosity.

Anand Kumar, a teenager and a first-time train rider, shared his enthusiasm about his metro trip, accompanied by three friends. The metro journey, however, left him somewhat disappointed due to its relatively low speed, contrary to the high-speed metro experiences seen in other cities.

The timing of the metro's opening appears strategic, coinciding with upcoming Bihar elections, drawing a mix of thrill and skepticism among the populace. Operational logistics, fare specifics, and the project's financial intricacies further highlight the ongoing development efforts in Patna's urban landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)