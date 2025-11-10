Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised its damage estimates from Cyclone Montha to Rs 6,384 crore, significantly up from the earlier Rs 5,265 crore. The update comes after a central assessment visit, with the state appealing for an immediate relief package of Rs 900 crore.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by Pasumi Basu and K Ponnuswamy spent the day reviewing the extensive damages. Cyclone Montha has heavily impacted agriculture, irrigation, and several vital infrastructures, including over 3,000 hectares of fish ponds, affecting the lives of many citizens across 24 districts.

The devastation includes damage to 4,500 houses, 1,800 schools, and critical road and bridge infrastructure. With rainfall vastly exceeding seasonal norms, urgent action is needed to address the dire situation for the affected populations, the officials argued.

