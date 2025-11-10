Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation

The Andhra Pradesh government revised the Cyclone Montha damage estimate to Rs 6,384 crore, up from Rs 5,265 crore, seeking Rs 900 crore relief. An Inter-Ministerial Central Team assessed extensive damage, affecting agriculture, housing, and infrastructure. Urgent support is required following severe rainfall, causing significant displacement and structural damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:06 IST
Andhra Pradesh Seeks Urgent Aid for Cyclone Montha Devastation
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised its damage estimates from Cyclone Montha to Rs 6,384 crore, significantly up from the earlier Rs 5,265 crore. The update comes after a central assessment visit, with the state appealing for an immediate relief package of Rs 900 crore.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team led by Pasumi Basu and K Ponnuswamy spent the day reviewing the extensive damages. Cyclone Montha has heavily impacted agriculture, irrigation, and several vital infrastructures, including over 3,000 hectares of fish ponds, affecting the lives of many citizens across 24 districts.

The devastation includes damage to 4,500 houses, 1,800 schools, and critical road and bridge infrastructure. With rainfall vastly exceeding seasonal norms, urgent action is needed to address the dire situation for the affected populations, the officials argued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per cent to Rs 11,195 crore: Company filing.

Vodafone Idea Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 5,524.2 crore; revenue rises 2.4 per...

 Global
2
Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

Markets Optimistic as U.S. Shutdown Nears Resolution

 Global
3
ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

ReNew Reports Dip in Profits, Maintains Positive Outlook for FY26

 India
4
AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

AMRITHA Senior Living: Redefining Elder Care in Hyderabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025