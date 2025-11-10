COP30: Urgent Global Call for Accelerated Climate Action

At the commencement of COP30, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell issued a stark warning, highlighting the urgent need for accelerated action to combat climate change.

Speaking in Belem, Brazil, Stiell underscored the economic, social, and political ramifications of failing to enhance efforts both in emission reduction and building resilience.

This year's summit occurs against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, making it a crucial moment for nations to reaffirm their commitments and advance climate objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)