Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Fung-wong: Thousands Evacuated

Taiwan issued land warnings and evacuated over 3,000 people as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches. The storm is expected to impact Taiwan's southwestern coast near Kaohsiung and cross into the Pacific. President Lai Ching-te urged caution, referencing a recent deadly typhoon. Schools and offices in affected regions have been closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:16 IST
Taiwan has issued a land warning and evacuated more than 3,000 residents in anticipation of Typhoon Fung-wong, which is predicted to bring heavy rainfall to the eastern mountainous areas despite its weakening state.

The storm, having already claimed 18 lives in the Philippines, is expected to make landfall near Kaohsiung on Wednesday before moving across Taiwan's southern regions. In response, President Lai Ching-te has warned against travel into vulnerable areas.

Previously experiencing deadly floods, Hualien and other towns are taking precautions, with school and office closures already in effect. Meanwhile, Taiwan's vital tech hub in Hsinchu is likely to remain unaffected.

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

