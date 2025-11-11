Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Fung-wong: Thousands Evacuated

Taiwan has issued a land warning and evacuated more than 3,000 residents in anticipation of Typhoon Fung-wong, which is predicted to bring heavy rainfall to the eastern mountainous areas despite its weakening state.

The storm, having already claimed 18 lives in the Philippines, is expected to make landfall near Kaohsiung on Wednesday before moving across Taiwan's southern regions. In response, President Lai Ching-te has warned against travel into vulnerable areas.

Previously experiencing deadly floods, Hualien and other towns are taking precautions, with school and office closures already in effect. Meanwhile, Taiwan's vital tech hub in Hsinchu is likely to remain unaffected.