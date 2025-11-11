Discovery of New Rock Ant Species in Arunachal Pradesh

Scientists from Himachal Pradesh University and Punjabi University have unveiled three newly discovered species of rock ants in Arunachal Pradesh, North-East India. This significant find, published in the journal Sociobiology, marks a notable advancement in understanding ant biodiversity in the region.

These newly identified species—Temnothorax arunachalensis, Temnothorax boltoni, and Temnothorax pangchenensis—add to the existing taxonomy of ants and recognize the contributions of key figures in myrmecology. The species names pay tribute to the region and individuals who have significantly impacted ant research.

The discovery underscores the critical role of local tribes in biodiversity conservation, as reflected in the naming of Temnothorax pangchenensis, drawing from the Monpa language meaning 'free from all sins', highlighting the cultural and ecological context of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)