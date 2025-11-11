NGT Allows Mother Dairy Unit to Resume Operations Amidst Air Quality Concerns

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an interim order permitting the resumption of operations at a Mother Dairy unit in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, contingent on adherence to environmental norms.

This decision comes after an appeal by Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd against an October 10 closure order by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) due to deteriorating air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The tribunal noted that CAQM's closure lacked a prior showcause notice, offering the unit a chance to comply with norms, and instructed CAQM to decide based on the dairy's forthcoming representation.