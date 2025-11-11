NGT Allows Mother Dairy Unit to Resume Operations Amidst Air Quality Concerns
The National Green Tribunal temporarily allows a Mother Dairy unit in Hapur to resume operations after complying with environmental norms, despite a closure order by the CAQM. With strict pollution measures in place, the dairy is given time to respond and adhere to air quality standards.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an interim order permitting the resumption of operations at a Mother Dairy unit in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, contingent on adherence to environmental norms.
This decision comes after an appeal by Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd against an October 10 closure order by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) due to deteriorating air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR).
The tribunal noted that CAQM's closure lacked a prior showcause notice, offering the unit a chance to comply with norms, and instructed CAQM to decide based on the dairy's forthcoming representation.
