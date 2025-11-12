Haryana's Drive for Timely Infrastructure: A Commitment to Quality and Transparency

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed state officials to ensure the timely completion of key infrastructure and public utility projects, emphasizing adherence to prescribed standards and quality measures.

In a recent meeting, Saini highlighted the need for transparency and regular monitoring through the 'State Pragati Dashboard', a platform dedicated to real-time project management. He stressed the importance of avoiding project delays and holding responsible officials accountable.

The meeting revealed that significant progress has been made on major projects, including the Government Medical College in Jind and the War Memorial in Ambala, which are on track for completion. These efforts underscore the state's commitment to timely and efficient development for public benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)