Haryana's Drive for Timely Infrastructure: A Commitment to Quality and Transparency

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of timely completion and adherence to quality standards for major infrastructure projects. He demanded transparency and regular monitoring via the 'State Pragati Dashboard' while holding officials accountable for delays. Projects in Jind and Ambala are nearing completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed state officials to ensure the timely completion of key infrastructure and public utility projects, emphasizing adherence to prescribed standards and quality measures.

In a recent meeting, Saini highlighted the need for transparency and regular monitoring through the 'State Pragati Dashboard', a platform dedicated to real-time project management. He stressed the importance of avoiding project delays and holding responsible officials accountable.

The meeting revealed that significant progress has been made on major projects, including the Government Medical College in Jind and the War Memorial in Ambala, which are on track for completion. These efforts underscore the state's commitment to timely and efficient development for public benefit.

