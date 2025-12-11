Left Menu

Massive Development Push: Pune's Urban Expansion Transforming with 220 New Projects

Maharashtra is set to transform Pune's urban landscape with 220 projects involving Rs 32,523 crore. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced several initiatives, including river rejuvenation, robust road networks, and a Pune Growth Hub plan. The comprehensive strategy aims to address rapid urbanization and enhance infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:20 IST
Massive Development Push: Pune's Urban Expansion Transforming with 220 New Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled a grand development blueprint for Pune's metropolitan region, committing to 220 projects worth Rs 32,523 crore. Focused on bolstering urban infrastructure, these initiatives aim to meet the challenges of Pune's accelerated growth.

During the fifth meeting of the Pune Metropolitan Planning Committee, which gathered an array of government officials and ministers, Fadnavis outlined plans to rejuvenate major rivers, decongest traffic at strategic junctions, and develop new tourism centers. A pivotal feature includes a proposed 20-kilometer tunnel between Yerwada and Katraj, currently undergoing feasibility studies.

The chief minister emphasized coordinated city planning, especially road development, as crucial for supporting Pune's urban expansion. Ensuring efficient planning, Fadnavis stressed that specific areas should be managed by singular agencies. The administration also aims to expedite township planning schemes and launch comprehensive mobility and fire prevention plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025