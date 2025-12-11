Massive Development Push: Pune's Urban Expansion Transforming with 220 New Projects

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has unveiled a grand development blueprint for Pune's metropolitan region, committing to 220 projects worth Rs 32,523 crore. Focused on bolstering urban infrastructure, these initiatives aim to meet the challenges of Pune's accelerated growth.

During the fifth meeting of the Pune Metropolitan Planning Committee, which gathered an array of government officials and ministers, Fadnavis outlined plans to rejuvenate major rivers, decongest traffic at strategic junctions, and develop new tourism centers. A pivotal feature includes a proposed 20-kilometer tunnel between Yerwada and Katraj, currently undergoing feasibility studies.

The chief minister emphasized coordinated city planning, especially road development, as crucial for supporting Pune's urban expansion. Ensuring efficient planning, Fadnavis stressed that specific areas should be managed by singular agencies. The administration also aims to expedite township planning schemes and launch comprehensive mobility and fire prevention plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)