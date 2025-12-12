Left Menu

Odisha's Land Lease Policy Paves the Way for Green Energy Projects

The Odisha government is drafting a policy for leasing land to renewable energy projects, aiming to streamline land acquisition and meet 'Net Zero' goals. Satyapriya Rath from GRIDCO Ltd highlighted these efforts, which include promoting solar, hydro, green hydrogen, and ammonia projects across the state.

The Odisha government is taking proactive steps in the renewable energy sector by formulating a new policy to lease land for green projects. In the wake of challenges in land acquisition, this initiative aims to simplify project setups and align with 'Net Zero' environmental commitments, as disclosed by a senior official.

Satyapriya Rath, Managing Director of GRIDCO Ltd, emphasized the hurdles faced in acquiring land for renewable projects. The new policy, currently in draft form, will undergo stakeholder reviews and is expected to be implemented within two months, facilitating smoother land allotments to energy developers.

The policy outlines a 25-year land lease at nominal rates for renewable ventures, including solar, hydro, and green hydrogen projects. The state is actively promoting these projects under various schemes, including PM Surya Ghar Yojana subsidies for rooftop solar installations, thereby accelerating its transition towards sustainable energy solutions.

