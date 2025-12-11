NIFTEM Strengthens Food Tech Research, Cold Chain Projects Under PMKSY Nationwide

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) — with campuses at Kundli (Haryana) and Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) — has strengthened its academic, research, and capacity-building ecosystem through multiple collaborations across India, including key institutions in Karnataka.

These initiatives are designed to accelerate innovation, skill development, and technology adoption in the food processing sector, while supporting the national vision of reducing post-harvest losses and increasing farmers’ income.

NIFTEM–Thanjavur Signs Major MoUs With Karnataka Institutions

To deepen research and enhance sectoral capabilities, NIFTEM-Thanjavur has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several premier Karnataka-based institutions, including:

University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru

University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, Shimoga

CSIR–Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru

Other leading universities and technical institutions in the state

These partnerships aim to promote:

Joint research programmes

Academic exchange and training

Development of emerging food technologies

Innovation in agro-processing and post-harvest management

NIFTEM-Thanjavur has also conducted short-term courses on Cold Chain Management, equipping farmers, entrepreneurs, students and industry stakeholders with practical skills critical for India’s expanding food supply chain.

Cold Chain and APC Projects Under PMKSY: Demand-Driven and Inclusive

The Ministry highlighted the progress of two major component schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY):

Creation of Infrastructure for Agro Processing Clusters (APC) Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure

These are demand-driven schemes, with proposals being invited regularly from across the country—including Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka.

The projects aim to:

Improve post-harvest infrastructure

Enhance shelf-life of perishables

Generate employment opportunities

Boost farmer incomes through better market linkages

Promote adoption of modern processing, packaging, storage and transport technologies

Preference under the APC scheme is given to proposals located in agri-horti clusters notified by:

Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare (DAC&FW) under MIDH

APEDA

Other national agricultural development missions

Third-Party Evaluation Confirms Strong Impact of Cold Chain and APC Schemes

A comprehensive third-party impact evaluation commissioned by the Ministry has validated the strong performance of both APC and Cold Chain schemes. The study found that the infrastructure created has:

Helped bridge the gap in post-harvest supply chain capacity

Significantly reduced losses in perishables

Improved efficiencies across agricultural value chains

Delivered tangible benefits to farmers and rural enterprises

The evaluation recommended the continuation and expansion of these schemes to meet the rising demand for food processing and cold chain infrastructure in India.

Farmers and FPOs Eligible; One Major Project Approved in Bengaluru

Under both schemes, any entity—including farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), cooperatives, entrepreneurs and private companies—can apply and avail benefits.

To date:

One major project has been approved in the Bengaluru region

The project has already benefited more than 600 farmers, improving access to processing and storage facilities

These initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to strengthening the food processing sector through innovation, infrastructure development and farmer-centric interventions.

This information was shared by Shri Ravneet Singh, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.