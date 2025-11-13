Fire Disrupts Morning Peace in Thane's Savarkar Nagar

A fire unexpectedly erupted in the meter box room of a building located in Savarkar Nagar, Thane West, sparking concern among residents on Thursday morning, as reported by officials.

The blaze, which took place in the Sai Sudarshan Society within the MHADA Colony, damaged 10 meter boxes. Fortunately, it was contained without any casualties or structural damage to the building, stated Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Disaster Management Cell at the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Preliminary assessments indicate that a short circuit in the meter box area could have been the fire's origin. However, the exact cause is still under investigation, as authorities seek to unravel the details of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)