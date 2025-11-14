Maritime Mystery: Suspicious Activity Near UAE Waters
The UK Maritime Trade Operations is investigating a suspicious incident reported 20 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, UAE. The authorities are examining the details of this occurrence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:11 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency revealed on Friday that a report of a perplexing incident has emerged just 20 nautical miles off Khor Fakkan, UAE.
The agency has classified the event as suspicious and indicated that ongoing investigations are underway.
Details remain scarce as authorities delve deeper into understanding the nature and implications of this occurrence.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massive Cocaine Bust Leads to Money Laundering Investigation
Anil Ambani Cooperates with ED via Virtual Means Amid FEMA Investigation
Delhi Blast Investigation Unveils White-Collar Terror Module
Tragic Su-30 Crash in Karelia: Investigation Underway
Severed Hand Discovery Intensifies Red Fort Blast Investigation