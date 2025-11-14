Left Menu

Maritime Mystery: Suspicious Activity Near UAE Waters

The UK Maritime Trade Operations is investigating a suspicious incident reported 20 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, UAE. The authorities are examining the details of this occurrence.

Updated: 14-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:11 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency revealed on Friday that a report of a perplexing incident has emerged just 20 nautical miles off Khor Fakkan, UAE.

The agency has classified the event as suspicious and indicated that ongoing investigations are underway.

Details remain scarce as authorities delve deeper into understanding the nature and implications of this occurrence.

