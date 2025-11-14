Groningen Quake: A Reminder of the Region's Seismic Legacy

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the Groningen region in the Netherlands early Friday, according to the Dutch meteorology institute, KNMI. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the tremor.

The quake is noted as the most intense in years for Groningen, an area familiar with seismic activity due to decades of natural gas production. This production had been the cause of numerous minor tremors annually until operations permanently ceased two years ago in an attempt to mitigate further seismic events that have historically damaged buildings.

While the cessation of gas extraction is expected to reduce future quake severity, officials from the Dutch mining authority, SodM, caution that it may take decades for seismic activity to fully wane.