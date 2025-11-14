Left Menu

Groningen Quake: A Reminder of the Region's Seismic Legacy

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Groningen in the Netherlands, highlighting the region’s seismic history due to past gas production. Though gas extraction has been stopped to reduce tremors, experts believe seismic activity may persist for decades. No injuries were reported from this latest quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:30 IST
Groningen Quake: A Reminder of the Region's Seismic Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the Groningen region in the Netherlands early Friday, according to the Dutch meteorology institute, KNMI. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported as a result of the tremor.

The quake is noted as the most intense in years for Groningen, an area familiar with seismic activity due to decades of natural gas production. This production had been the cause of numerous minor tremors annually until operations permanently ceased two years ago in an attempt to mitigate further seismic events that have historically damaged buildings.

While the cessation of gas extraction is expected to reduce future quake severity, officials from the Dutch mining authority, SodM, caution that it may take decades for seismic activity to fully wane.

TRENDING

1
Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

Umiya Mobile Limited Surges Ahead with Robust H1 FY26 Results

 India
2
Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

 Global
3
WTO Chief Urges India to Lead Global Trade Reforms

WTO Chief Urges India to Lead Global Trade Reforms

 India
4
India Sees Surge in Edible Oil Imports Amid Rising Global Prices

India Sees Surge in Edible Oil Imports Amid Rising Global Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025