Blaze in Thane's Mobile Tower Swiftly Contained
A fire erupted in an electric server panel of a mobile tower in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident was swiftly managed by firefighters and disaster management teams, ensuring no injuries occurred.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:06 IST
In Maharashtra's Thane city, a fire broke out on Friday morning in the electric server panel of a mobile tower, according to a civic official. The blaze erupted on Indira Pada Hill along Ghodbunder Road at around 10:25 a.m.
Swift action by firefighters, accompanied by disaster management personnel and representatives from both the company and the electricity department, helped bring the fire under control within an hour.
Disaster Management Cell Chief Yasin Tadvi confirmed that the fire was completely extinguished, and fortunately, the incident resulted in no injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
