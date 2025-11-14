Omar Abdullah Boosts Government Housing with New Flats in Jammu

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated a newly constructed block of residential flats at Muthi, aimed at bolstering housing infrastructure for government employees in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the inauguration, he formally opened the facilities, inspecting several of the 28 one-room units designed for efficient space utilization and economical construction. Each unit includes a bedroom, living space, kitchen, and washroom.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction with the project's aesthetics and layout, highlighting the government's commitment to creating modern and employee-friendly residential spaces across Jammu and Kashmir. Alongside, Abdullah assessed ongoing work on additional flats expected to complete by 2025, advising for high-quality construction and effective land use.

(With inputs from agencies.)