New research reveals that the impressive diversity in dog breeds, spanning from tiny pugs to towering Great Danes, began at least 11,000 years ago. This pre-dates modern breeding practices, suggesting that the physical diversification of dogs occurred shortly after the last Ice Age. Scientists analyzed 643 skulls from dogs and their wolf ancestors, tracing the emergence of canine variation back over millennia.

Meanwhile, three Chinese astronauts have made a safe return to Earth, despite facing challenges in space. Their spacecraft, Shenzhou-20, sustained damage from space debris, as confirmed by the China Manned Space Agency. The agency reported 'tiny cracks' in a window of the return capsule, highlighting the ongoing risks associated with space missions.

These events underscore the continuing evolution of both our understanding of ancient canine history and the practical risks inherent in modern space exploration.