Dramatic Rescue: Balcony Collapse in Thane Chawl

A balcony collapse in Thane district's Savalaram Smriti Chawl trapped 30 residents, who were later safely rescued by emergency services. No injuries were reported. The structure, now deemed unsafe by civic officials, has led to the evacuation of all flats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-11-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 09:04 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, a balcony collapse at a two-storey chawl in Maharashtra's Thane district left 30 residents trapped late Saturday night. According to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi, the incident occurred at 11:36 PM at Savalaram Smriti Chawl in the Diva area, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Emergency personnel, including the disaster management team, police, and fire services, responded swiftly to the scene, successfully rescuing all individuals without harm. Approximately 50 to 55 people reside in the chawl, which comprises 21 flats, said the official.

The building has now been declared hazardous, prompting officials to evacuate all residents. "Since the chawl is in a dangerous condition, we have evacuated all the flats," confirmed Tadvi.

