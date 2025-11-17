Leopard Sighting Sparks Panic in Nashik
A leopard was sighted near Bhonsala Military School in Nashik, causing panic among locals. The animal disappeared into nearby thickets after being spotted by campus guards. Authorities initiated a search using police, forest personnel, and drones, while the school declared a precautionary holiday. Another leopard was previously captured nearby.
A leopard sighting near the Bhonsala Military School in Nashik has raised alarms among locals. The big cat was seen by school guards at approximately 10 am, sending waves of concern through the community.
Efforts to chase the creature resulted in its vanishing into surrounding thickets, prompting a search effort involving forest officials, police, and drones. The school administration took swift action, announcing a day-long holiday to ensure student safety.
This incident follows a similar event on Friday in nearby areas, where a leopard was captured after a two-hour operation, leaving eight people injured. Authorities are yet to confirm whether the newly spotted leopard is another animal from the same group.
