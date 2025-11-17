Left Menu

Leopard Sighting Sparks Panic in Nashik

A leopard was sighted near Bhonsala Military School in Nashik, causing panic among locals. The animal disappeared into nearby thickets after being spotted by campus guards. Authorities initiated a search using police, forest personnel, and drones, while the school declared a precautionary holiday. Another leopard was previously captured nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:48 IST
Leopard Sighting Sparks Panic in Nashik
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard sighting near the Bhonsala Military School in Nashik has raised alarms among locals. The big cat was seen by school guards at approximately 10 am, sending waves of concern through the community.

Efforts to chase the creature resulted in its vanishing into surrounding thickets, prompting a search effort involving forest officials, police, and drones. The school administration took swift action, announcing a day-long holiday to ensure student safety.

This incident follows a similar event on Friday in nearby areas, where a leopard was captured after a two-hour operation, leaving eight people injured. Authorities are yet to confirm whether the newly spotted leopard is another animal from the same group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

Zordo MarketPlace: Revolutionizing India's Web Hosting

 United States
2
Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

Morgan Stanley's Optimistic 2026: U.S. Stocks Poised for Growth

 Global
3
Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

Heroes of Kishtwar: Brave Rescue from Tunnel Inferno

 India
4
Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

Gehlot Challenges Modi: Unity in Congress Amidst Split Remarks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025