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Electrical Fault Sparks Explosive Panic in Bujumbura

Explosions in Bujumbura, Burundi's commercial capital, were caused by an electrical short-circuit at a military camp's ammunition store. The incident sent smoke into the sky and caused alarm among residents. An army spokesperson asked the public to stay calm and assured that emergency actions are being taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:18 IST
Electrical Fault Sparks Explosive Panic in Bujumbura
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On Tuesday, the commercial hub of Bujumbura in Burundi was jolted by explosions due to an electrical short-circuit at an ammunition store located within a military camp, according to an army spokesperson.

The powerful blasts echoed across the city, creating plumes of smoke and prompting residents to seek safety. Social media was rife with images of the incident, although Reuters has not independently verified these visuals.

Gaspard Baratuza, the army spokesperson, attributed the cause of the explosions to a serious electrical failure at the military ammunition depot in Musaga. He urged citizens to remain calm and avoid the affected areas while confirming that emergency teams are actively addressing the issue.

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