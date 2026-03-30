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Scandal in Maharashtra: Veteran Politician Eknath Khadse Accused of Land Fraud

Eknath Khadse and his daughter are accused of cheating an elderly woman in Maharashtra by taking illegal possession of her 'Mahar Watan' land based on forged documents, promising to establish a sugar factory. The case involves alleged manipulation, and exploitation of the victim's ignorance, leading to the recent police registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:08 IST
Scandal in Maharashtra: Veteran Politician Eknath Khadse Accused of Land Fraud
Eknath Khadse
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran politician Eknath Khadse, a Member of the Legislative Council from the Nationalist Congress Party, faces serious allegations alongside his daughter in Maharashtra.

The duo has been accused of defrauding an elderly woman by taking unauthorized possession of her 'Mahar Watan' land in Jalgaon district.

The case, involving forgery and promises of a sugar factory, highlights potential exploitation of the victim's ignorance, leading to legal action under multiple charges, including fraud and violations of the SC/ST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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