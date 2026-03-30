Scandal in Maharashtra: Veteran Politician Eknath Khadse Accused of Land Fraud

Veteran politician Eknath Khadse, a Member of the Legislative Council from the Nationalist Congress Party, faces serious allegations alongside his daughter in Maharashtra.

The duo has been accused of defrauding an elderly woman by taking unauthorized possession of her 'Mahar Watan' land in Jalgaon district.

The case, involving forgery and promises of a sugar factory, highlights potential exploitation of the victim's ignorance, leading to legal action under multiple charges, including fraud and violations of the SC/ST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)