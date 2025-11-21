Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 02:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Cambodia releases rare captive-bred storks in conservation breakthrough

Conservationists in Cambodia have for the first time released two captive-bred Greater Adjutant Stork chicks into the wild as part of an ongoing programme to revive a species under threat from poaching and habitat loss. The nine-month-old storks - a male and a female - were fitted with GPS trackers before their release into the Siem Pang Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected area overseen by Cambodia's Rising Phoenix conservation group.

Canada announces massive jump in funding to European Space Agency

Canada, seeking tighter ties with the European Union, will boost its investment in European Space Agency programs by C$528.5 million ($377.96 million), a tenfold increase compared to previous contributions, a top cabinet member said on Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won an April election on the back of a promise to diversify the economy in the face of U.S. tariffs, is pressing for tighter defense and security relations with the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

No 2026 World Cup spot but China is experiencing a grassroots soccer revival

 China
2
China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republic gold rush

China warns citizens risk becoming 'mining slaves' in Central African Republ...

 Global
3
2026 World Cup: Coach Arnold feels Iraq's passion to pass final playoff test after 40-year wait

2026 World Cup: Coach Arnold feels Iraq's passion to pass final playoff test...

 Switzerland
4
Retired army colonel duped of Rs 56 lakh by fraudsters posing as Mumbai police

Retired army colonel duped of Rs 56 lakh by fraudsters posing as Mumbai poli...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025