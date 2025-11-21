Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Cambodia releases rare captive-bred storks in conservation breakthrough
Conservationists in Cambodia have for the first time released two captive-bred Greater Adjutant Stork chicks into the wild as part of an ongoing programme to revive a species under threat from poaching and habitat loss. The nine-month-old storks - a male and a female - were fitted with GPS trackers before their release into the Siem Pang Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected area overseen by Cambodia's Rising Phoenix conservation group.
Canada announces massive jump in funding to European Space Agency
Canada, seeking tighter ties with the European Union, will boost its investment in European Space Agency programs by C$528.5 million ($377.96 million), a tenfold increase compared to previous contributions, a top cabinet member said on Tuesday.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who won an April election on the back of a promise to diversify the economy in the face of U.S. tariffs, is pressing for tighter defense and security relations with the EU.
