Sensodyne launches globally trusted Pronamel in India, offering advanced enamel care and protection

Sensodyne, the leading oral care brand from Haleon, has announced the launch of Pronamel in India, a globally trusted toothpaste formulated to strengthen and protect tooth enamel, the hard outermost protective shield of our teeth. With this launch, Sensodyne expands its portfolio to address a critical yet often overlooked oral health issue: enamel wear.

The increasing consumption of acidic foods and beverages such as citrus fruits, cold drinks, pickles, tea and coffee slowly weakens and damages our tooth enamel. This enamel damage increases the risk of future ailments like sensitivity, yellowing, and cavities. Despite the prevalence of this issue, awareness remains low. While 95% of the population is at the risk of enamel wear, research shows only 8% of individuals are aware of it.1 The introduction of Pronamel aligns with Haleon's broader vision for oral health in India by offering premium everyday proactive oral care to consumers. By spotlighting enamel wear and offering a scientifically advanced solution, the brand aims to empower consumers to take charge of their long-term oral health.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kishlay Seth, Category Lead – Oral Health, Haleon India Subcontinent, stated, ''Enamel is the hard, protective outer layer of our teeth; nature's shield for healthy teeth. Yet today's lifestyle, with frequent consumption of acidic foods and drinks like tea, coffee, and citrus fruits, can weaken the enamel. Once demineralized, it cannot regenerate naturally, and often the damage is detected only when it's too late. Pronamel's launch in India is the result of over 20 years of scientific research, delivering a proven, specialized formulation that provides 2X stronger enamel protection against everyday acid wear. Through our awareness campaign, we aim to educate consumers on the importance of enamel care and provide a trusted, science-backed solution to support every day oral health.'' To support the launch, Pronamel has rolled out a comprehensive consumer education and awareness campaign across TV, digital, social media, print, and outdoor platforms. These initiatives are designed to inform consumers about the causes and consequences of enamel wear, while highlighting the importance of proactive enamel care. The campaign aims to bridge the awareness gap and encourage healthier oral care habits through engaging, informative content tailored to the Indian audience.

Link to the Pronamel campaign films: Pronamel superior formulation: https://youtu.be/iiXs5sn9rlc Pronamel specialised toothpaste: https://youtu.be/8Uk2tmRMCLM Pronamel is specially formulated with a gentle, low-abrasion formula that strengthens and protects tooth enamel. It works by making fluoride more available for enamel uptake during brushing, while helping essential minerals like calcium bind to the enamel and repair early signs of acid damage. This makes enamel stronger and more resistant to everyday acid attacks. Along with effective cleaning, Pronamel provides twice the enamel strengthening of regular toothpaste and helps prevent issues like erosion, yellowing, and chipping, making it ideal for daily use.

It is available in two variants: Daily Protection and Fresh Breath, both designed for everyday use. It is priced at ₹95 for 40g and ₹140 for 70g.

About Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) Haleon in India is a leading fast-moving consumer healthcare company with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Currently, Haleon India is operating in Oral Care, Digestive Health, Pain Management and Respiratory, and Vitamin Mineral Supplement with iconic brands such as Sensodyne, Parodontax, Polident, Eno, Iodex, Crocin, Otrivin, Centrum and Ostocalcium.

1 As per Kantar Oral Care U&A Study Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829573/Sensodyne_Pronamel_India_Haleon.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)