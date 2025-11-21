Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 17:05 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin distributes house allotment orders to beneficiaries
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday distributed the house allotment orders to the beneficiaries of 584 residential quarters constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a cost of Rs 89.70 crore.

Udhayanidhi also inspected the construction work for 501 apartment units being built by the Board in Harbour Assembly constituency at an investment of Rs 85.68 crore and 776 new apartments under the North Chennai Development Scheme valued at Rs 132 crore, an official release said.

At Royapuram Assembly constituency, the Deputy CM inspected construction of 234 apartment units valued at Rs 45.36 crore.

According to the release, soon after the DMK assumed office in May 2021, a total of 55,831 apartments were constructed by the Board till date costing Rs 6,363.19 crore to the exchequer.

During the inspections, the Deputy CM instructed the officials to ensure that the construction activities are completed within the stipulated time. He advised the officials to conduct continuous inspections so that the work gets completed swiftly, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

