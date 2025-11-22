Left Menu

Leopard Menace: Relief in Pauri After Captive Capture

Residents of a village in Uttarakhand's Pauri district breathed a sigh of relief as a leopard, responsible for multiple attacks, was captured on Saturday. The Forest Department intensified efforts by setting up cages at strategic locations after a series of attacks left villagers panicked and isolated.

In Uttarakhand's Pauri district, relief spread among villagers when authorities captured a leopard on Saturday after a spate of terror-inducing attacks. Locals had been living in fear following incidents that left a woman and a child dead and others injured.

Nakshatra Shah, Pokhara Forest Range Officer, confirmed that the leopard was trapped in a cage around 5:30 am in Ghadiyal village, the same location where a recent attack left a woman seriously injured. The animal is slated to undergo tests before being relocated to a rescue center.

The region has witnessed four leopard attacks since September. The Forest Department responded by placing multiple cages in affected areas, including Khirsu and Pauri blocks, in an urgent bid to prevent further tragedies and stem widespread panic, which had led to school closures and residents staying indoors.

