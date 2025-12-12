Left Menu

Alleged JeM Terrorist Captured in Pulwama

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district have arrested Musaib Nazir, alleged to be associated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad. A grenade was found on him during the operation. The arrest took place in Awantipora following a credible tip-off, and further investigation is underway.

Updated: 12-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have apprehended an alleged terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to police, a grenade was found in his possession during the operation.

The arrest was made by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Awantipora, working in conjunction with other security forces. The suspect, Musaib Nazir, is believed to be involved in supporting terrorist activities.

Acting on a credible intelligence input, security forces launched a search in the Naner Midoora area, leading to Nazir's capture. A resident of the Ladhoo Khrew area in Pulwama, Nazir is currently under investigation as a case has been registered against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

