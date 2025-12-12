Alleged JeM Terrorist Captured in Pulwama

Security forces have apprehended an alleged terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to police, a grenade was found in his possession during the operation.

The arrest was made by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Awantipora, working in conjunction with other security forces. The suspect, Musaib Nazir, is believed to be involved in supporting terrorist activities.

Acting on a credible intelligence input, security forces launched a search in the Naner Midoora area, leading to Nazir's capture. A resident of the Ladhoo Khrew area in Pulwama, Nazir is currently under investigation as a case has been registered against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)