Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno
South Korea declared a Level 1 forest fire alert as a wildfire erupted in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, prompting evacuations. The fire, affecting an estimated 10 to 50 hectares, led to extensive firefighting efforts involving 101 fire suppression vehicles, 326 personnel, and 25 helicopters.
South Korea has announced a Level 1 forest fire response alert following the eruption of a wildfire in Yangyang, Gangwon Province. The blaze sparked early on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of residents in the northeast region.
The Korea Forest Service reacted swiftly by activating Level 1 alerts as firefighting continued in this popular camping and beach destination. The fire currently spans an estimated area of 10 to 50 hectares.
Efforts to contain the blaze include the deployment of 101 fire suppression vehicles, 326 firefighters, and the imminent arrival of 25 helicopters to aid in the containment operations.
