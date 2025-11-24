NEHU Enforces Strict Traffic Rules After Campus Accident

Following a serious accident involving two students, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has implemented stringent traffic rules on its campus. These include enforcing a speed limit of 30 kmph and making helmets mandatory for cyclists and motorcyclists.

The recent accident, caused by a drunk security guard driving an old vehicle, has prompted the university to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against reckless driving. The incident was captured on CCTV, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of road safety within the university grounds.

In response, NEHU officials have installed signboards displaying the new speed limit and helmet requirement. Violations will be met with disciplinary action. While the two injured students are out of danger, they remain under medical care.

