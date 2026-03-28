Himachal's Road Safety Challenge: Curbing Accidents

In a concerning revelation, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, reported 2,643 fatalities from road accidents over the past three years to the Assembly. An alarming 9,999 individuals have been injured across 6,515 incidents up to January 31, 2026.

Factors such as over-speeding, intoxicated driving, the distraction of mobile phones, negligence, and poor road conditions contribute significantly to these accidents. Shimla district alone noted a spike, registering 300, 320, and 270 accidents each year from 2023 to 2025 respectively, marking it as a particular point of concern.

In response, the state has initiated several countermeasures, including deploying 108 Intelligent Traffic Management Systems and launching enforcement campaigns targeted at speeding and reckless drivers to enhance road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)