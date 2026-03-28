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Tragic Collision Sparks Debate Over Madhya Pradesh Road Safety

The Congress party announces Rs 50,000 for families of victims in a fatal bus accident in Madhya Pradesh. Opposition leader Umang Singhar blames the state government, citing pressure on attendees and calls for an investigation. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister pledges Rs 8 lakh in compensation and addresses road safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:39 IST
Tragic Collision Sparks Debate Over Madhya Pradesh Road Safety
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  • India

In the wake of a tragic bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, the Congress party has promised financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the families of the ten victims.

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar has criticized the state government, suggesting that women were coerced into attending a function from which the bus was returning.

Singhar emphasized the need for accountability and said the Congress provided the relief as awareness increased over the region's alarming road safety issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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