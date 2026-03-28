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Pioneering Safe School Zones in Haryana: A New Dawn for Child Road Safety

Haryana has launched its first 'Safe School Zone' in Gurugram to enhance road safety around schools, particularly for children. This initiative marks the beginning of a series of school zones to improve safety measures and environmental protection, with community and corporate collaboration supporting the movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:41 IST
Pioneering Safe School Zones in Haryana: A New Dawn for Child Road Safety
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhanced road safety for children, Haryana inaugurated its first 'Safe School Zone' in Gurugram, aiming to protect students traveling to and from school. The initiative, backed by the Rahgiri Foundation and local authorities, looks to revolutionize road safety protocols in the area.

The project, spearheaded by Ravinder Yadav, Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, is a collaborative effort under the Gurugram Vision Zero programme with corporate support from firms like Hero MotoCorp and Nagaro. This marks the inception of a series of Safe School Zones planned across the city.

Emphasizing children's safety as a top priority, officials like Additional Commissioner Yadav and SDM Sanjeev Singla highlighted the project's potential in instilling confidence among parents and ensuring a safe educational environment. The initiative addresses critical safety gaps, including the installation of child-safe footpaths, enhanced zebra crossings, and awareness-promoting wall art.

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