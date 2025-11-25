Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Vasai: Chlorine Leak Leaves One Dead, 18 Hospitalized

A chlorine gas leak in Vasai, Maharashtra resulted in one death and 18 hospitalizations, including fire brigade personnel. The incident occurred from an old cylinder near a water tank during ongoing work. Emergency services managed the situation, though challenges persisted.

A tragic incident unfolded in Vasai town, Maharashtra, as a chlorine gas leak from an old cylinder led to the death of a 59-year-old man and hospitalizations of 18 others, including five fire brigade personnel. The leak occurred during work near a water tank, prompting swift action from emergency services.

The affected, ranging from young teenagers to elderly residents, were exposed when the 10 to 15-year-old cylinder began releasing toxic fumes. Fire brigade teams attempted to contain the situation, but some suffered gas inhalation while plugging the leak. The casualty count includes a boy, two teenage girls, and several women.

During the operation, two firemen effectively controlled the gas spread by dousing the leaking cylinder with water before submerging it in a nearby pond. Despite these efforts, Dev Kantilal Pardiwal succumbed to the fumes, while others continue to receive medical care. This incident highlights the critical need for safety measures in handling hazardous materials.

