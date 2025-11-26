Left Menu

Unveiling the Past: AI Brings New Insights to Jewish History

Researchers in Israel are using AI to transcribe manuscripts from the Cairo Geniza, the world's largest collection of medieval Jewish documents. This project, supported by the European Research Council, aims to uncover new historical insights by digitally processing and cataloguing these centuries-old texts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:32 IST
Researchers in Israel are embarking on a groundbreaking journey, utilizing artificial intelligence to gain deeper insights into Jewish history. They are focusing on the Cairo Geniza, the most extensive collection of medieval Jewish documents known to date.

Despite over a century of scholarly attention, the vast majority of the Geniza's 400,000 documents remain largely unexplored. This is set to change as a new AI transcription tool, part of the MiDRASH project, comes into play. It allows scholars to rapidly analyze and reconstruct fragmented texts for a more comprehensive understanding.

With assistance from the European Research Council, this initiative stands to significantly enhance accessibility to historical Jewish narratives, written in a variety of languages and scripts. Researchers believe this could revolutionize the interpretation of medieval Jewish life and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

