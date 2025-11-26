Unveiling the Past: AI Brings New Insights to Jewish History

Researchers in Israel are embarking on a groundbreaking journey, utilizing artificial intelligence to gain deeper insights into Jewish history. They are focusing on the Cairo Geniza, the most extensive collection of medieval Jewish documents known to date.

Despite over a century of scholarly attention, the vast majority of the Geniza's 400,000 documents remain largely unexplored. This is set to change as a new AI transcription tool, part of the MiDRASH project, comes into play. It allows scholars to rapidly analyze and reconstruct fragmented texts for a more comprehensive understanding.

With assistance from the European Research Council, this initiative stands to significantly enhance accessibility to historical Jewish narratives, written in a variety of languages and scripts. Researchers believe this could revolutionize the interpretation of medieval Jewish life and culture.

