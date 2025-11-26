Left Menu

The Brain's Life Stages: Unveiling Structural Turning Points

A study identifies five major phases in the human brain's structural changes over a lifetime. These phases occur at ages nine, 32, 66, and 83, marking shifts in brain wiring that impact cognitive abilities and neurodevelopment. Researchers at the University of Cambridge conducted the study using MRI diffusion scans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:48 IST
The Brain's Life Stages: Unveiling Structural Turning Points
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study reveals that the human brain undergoes significant structural changes at five key points throughout a person's lifetime. According to researchers from the UK's University of Cambridge, these turning points occur at ages nine, 32, 66, and 83, and are crucial in understanding cognitive development and decline.

The research highlights that age nine marks a transition in brain communication networks, moving from childhood to adolescence. At 32, the brain is said to reach 'adult mode,' with a stable architecture that lasts over three decades. These findings were published in Nature Communications, offering insights into issues such as learning disabilities and age-related conditions like dementia.

Using MRI diffusion scans to analyze the brain structures of 3,802 individuals, researchers identified four major topological turning points across the lifespan. These discoveries could improve our understanding of how brain wiring changes and why, potentially aiding in the detection and treatment of various neurodevelopmental and degenerative conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Economy: Signs of Growth Amid Challenges

Germany's Economy: Signs of Growth Amid Challenges

 Global
2
Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions

Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions

 United Kingdom
3
Redefining Loyalty: The New Professional Paradigm

Redefining Loyalty: The New Professional Paradigm

 India
4
Surprise Leak: UK's Fiscal Outlook Released Early

Surprise Leak: UK's Fiscal Outlook Released Early

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025