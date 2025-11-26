The Brain's Life Stages: Unveiling Structural Turning Points

A groundbreaking study reveals that the human brain undergoes significant structural changes at five key points throughout a person's lifetime. According to researchers from the UK's University of Cambridge, these turning points occur at ages nine, 32, 66, and 83, and are crucial in understanding cognitive development and decline.

The research highlights that age nine marks a transition in brain communication networks, moving from childhood to adolescence. At 32, the brain is said to reach 'adult mode,' with a stable architecture that lasts over three decades. These findings were published in Nature Communications, offering insights into issues such as learning disabilities and age-related conditions like dementia.

Using MRI diffusion scans to analyze the brain structures of 3,802 individuals, researchers identified four major topological turning points across the lifespan. These discoveries could improve our understanding of how brain wiring changes and why, potentially aiding in the detection and treatment of various neurodevelopmental and degenerative conditions.

